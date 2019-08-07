By Abdul Kerimkhanov

While Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan promises the Armenians to bring the population to five million by 2050, the population of the country continues to decline.

According to official data, within the first six months of 2019, the Armenian resident population has decreased by 3,700.

Armenian demographer Artak Markosyan noted that more and more Armenian citizens renounce citizenship and leave the country in search of a better life.

He emphasized that from April 1 to July 1, the number of residents of Armenia has decreased by 500 people.

As for the overall birth rate in Armenia, in January-June 2019 it decreased by 0.9 percent or 150 newborns.

The Armenian expert also recalled that since 2010, the number of marriages has been steadily declining in the country. A wave of migration, which began in 2008, was the main influencer, he added.

Markosyan pointed out that in 2008-2017, as many as 372,000 people migrated from Armenia, of which 200,000 did not return to the country. The most able-bodied part of the population left; those who had apartments and decent jobs, he said.

He emphasized that after the velvet revolution there was hope that mass migration would cease, but the reality shows the opposite.

Armenian Statistical Committee has informed that as of June 2019, the resident population of Armenia was 2.96 million people. Compared to the same period of 2018, this indicator decreased by 8,200 people.

The resident population has mainly decreased in the villages and cities of the regions, but most of all, in the Shirak region - by 2,200 people.

In addition to the reducing population, fertility has also declined. In January-June 2019, the number of births amounted to 16,111, but in the same period of 2018, this figure was 16,261, and in July 2017 - 17,171 people.

At the same time, as of July 1, 2019, mortality in Armenia increased by 572 people compared with the same period of 2018.

According to the data for January 1, 2019, the population of Armenia amounted to 2.96 million people, while in 2018, this indicator was 2.97 million people.

Thus, the major demographic indicators for Armenia continue to remain negative, and the Armenian government has to start coping this problem. The population that believes in its authorities and the country’s future would never leave the country for good. Therefore, it is safe to say that the major reason for the outflow of Armenia’s population is the failure in the work of the country’s government.

