By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Due to the fact that usable land in Tajikistan is very limited, industry plays a dominant role in this country.

The volume of industrial production in Tajikistan in January-June 2019 amounted to 11.9 billion somonis ($1.27 billion).

According to the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, this figure exceeds the figure of 2018 by 1.5 billion somonis ($159.2 million), or 12.5 percent.

The growth of coal industry production was 18.6 percent or 17.5 million somonis ($1.86 million), mining industry - 7.5 percent or 211.7 million somonis ($22.5 million), building materials production - 15.6 percent or 168.8 million somonis ($17.9 million), light industry – 19.8 percent or 95.8 million somonis ($10.2 million), engineering - 15 percent or 107.1 million somonis ($11.4 million).

At the same time, the growth of production in the food industry was 10 percent or 217.6 million somonis ($23.1 million), oil and gas industry - 8.1 percent or 5.3 million somonis ($562,632), and energy - 27.9 percent or 740.4 million somonis ($78.6 million).

In the structure of industrial production, the share of energy was 28.4 percent, mining - 25.6 percent, food industry - 20 percent, building materials production - 10.5 percent, engineering - 6.9 percent, printing industry - one percent, light industry (cotton-cleaning enterprises) - 6.2 percent, coal industry - 0.9 percent and oil and gas industry - 0.6 percent.

At the same time, over 715,000 tons of coal worth 111.1 million somonis ($11.7 million) was produced in Tajikistan in the first half of 2019. This figure exceeds the coal production for the same period in 2018 by 111,000 tons or 18.3 percent.

The coal was mined by 10 coal mines in eight coal deposits. About 63 percent of the total coal mined accounts for state-owned enterprises. Over 93 percent of the total coal was mined by the open method.

During this period, the volume of coal sales made up 717.400 tons, 59 percent of which accounted for Dushanbe 2 combined heat and power plant, 34 percent – for industrial enterprises, 5.5 percent - for population, 0.5 percent - for state budget organizations and one percent – for export.

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews' staff journalist

