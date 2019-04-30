By Trend

Joel Rayburn, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Levant Affairs and Special Envoy for Syria in the US State Department, will visit Ankara, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

It is reported that Rayburn’s visit to Ankara starts on April 30 and will last two days.

According to media reports, "A number of issues are expected to be discussed with the Turkish side as part of Rayburn’s visit to Ankara, including the creation of a security zone in northern Syria."

The security zone in northern Syria consists of an area of 32 kilometers and a length of 460 kilometers along the Syrian-Turkish border. In case of the creation of the zone, it shall be divided into two parts. The first part will start from the Iraqi-Syrian border to be extended to the Syrian city of Qamishli, because the city is controlled by the Syrian government forces.

The second part of the security zone will start from Qamishli,. It will be extended to Jarabulus city, which was liberated from the terrorists of the “Islamic State” (IS) as part of the Operation Euphrates Shield conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in 2016.

Manbij city, where Turkey had previously intended to conduct new anti-terrorist operations, will not be a part of the security zone.

