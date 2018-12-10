By Trend

Foreign direct investments (FDI) in Georgia amounted to $322.6 million in the third quarter (Q3) of 2018 as shown by preliminary data published by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), Trend reports referring to Agenda.ge.

Q3 FDIs were down by 48.2% compared to the adjusted data for Q3 of 2017.

The main reasons for the decrease in FDIs is the completed pipeline project, transferring of ownership in some companies from non-resident to resident units and reduction of liabilities to non-resident direct investors”, said Geostat.

The share of FDI by major foreign direct investor countries allocated as follows:

The Netherlands (15.4%)

Korea (12.5%)

Azerbaijan (10.3 %)

The share of FDI by the three major economic sectors reached 48.8% in Q3 2018, allocated in:

Manufacturing, reaching $56.5 million

Transports and communications, reaching $54.5 million

Energy, reaching $46.3 million

---

