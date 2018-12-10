By Trend

Tajik researchers have reportedly discovered two new minerals this year – ‘falgarit’ and ‘badakhshanit’, Trend reports referring to news.tj.

An official source at the Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan says falgarit has been discovered in the Kuhi Malika areas, on the right bank of the Yaghnob River in Ayni district of the northern Sughd province.

Badakhshanit has been discovered in Murgab district of the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), some 45 kilometers to the east of the district administrative center, the source said.

According to him, the discovered minerals were registered with the Commission on New Minerals and Mineral Names (CNMMN) of the International Mineralogical Association (IMA) on September 18 this year.

Founded in 1958, the IMA is the world’s largest organization promoting mineralogy, one of the oldest branches of science. 38 national mineralogical societies or groups are members of IMA.

The Association supports the activities of Commissions and Working Groups involved on certain aspects of mineralogical practice and facilitates interaction among mineralogists by sponsoring and organizing meetings.

The Commission on New Minerals and Mineral Names (CNMMN) was established in 1959 for the purpose of controlling the introduction of new minerals and mineral names, and of rationalizing mineral nomenclature. Since that time, the work of the CNMMN has gained overwhelming support from the international mineralogical community.

