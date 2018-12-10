By Trend

As much as 99 percent of ozone depleting substances (ODS) have been withdrawn from use in Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

“For now, the only ODS in Turkmenistan is R22 freon, the limited use of which is regulated,” the report said.

Ashgabat has recently hosted a seminar by the Ozone Center under the State Committee for Environmental Protection and Land Resources of Turkmenistan dedicated to modern methods of refrigeration equipment maintenance and the introduction of alternative refrigerants.

Aspects of Turkmenistan’s commitments arising from the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer and the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer aimed at withdrawing hydrochlorofluorocarbons from use with complete cessation by 2040, were highlighted at the event.

Most ODS are gases that actively contribute to global warming. Experts note that decreasing ODS emissions has led to significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and, as a result, curbing climate change processes.

