Kyrgyzstan planned to develop investment lots and an investment map, Director of the Agency for the Promotion and Protection of Investments of the Kyrgyz Republic Adilbek uulu Shumkarbek said, kabar.kg reports.

He said that at this time, investors are waiting for the law to transform the land for the construction of business facilities.

“We analyzed the whole situation around investors and decided to prepare possible projects for investors. Because the investor has been waiting for the project to be implemented for more than two years - this is not very profitable for him, and during this time he may change their mind about investing money in our country,” said Adilbek uulu.

He said that also at this time the developing an investment map of the country is being worked out. “It is planned to indicate in the online map all information on possible production facilities throughout the country. For example, in the south, possible mining sites and possible prices and other information will be indicated. There is no money for this yet, but we are already negotiating with international donors,” said the director of the Investment Promotion Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic.

