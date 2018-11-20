By Trend

Iranian top negotiator with FATF and director of the Center for Financial Information Center and Combating Money Laundering of the Iranian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance Meisam Nasiri Ahmadabadi has been banned from leaving the country, Fars News Agency reported.

Reportedly, Ahmadabadi has visited the US embassy in the UAE to seek citizenship for himself and his family. One of Ahmadabadi's relatives is a US citizen and lives in the US.

Financial Intelligence Units (FIU) is an independent organization. This organization plays a role of a bridge in information cooperation with foreign countries.

