By Trend

A Video Link Conference was held at the Embassy of Republic of Uzbekistan in Islamabad on Saturday between the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the members of Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Council (UPBC), Pakistan's Dispatch News Desk agency reported.

More than 50 representatives from the business community of Islamabad and Rawalpindi attended the meeting.

The speakers from both the sides expressed their enthusiasm and keen interest in exploring and exploiting the business opportunities existing in Pakistan and Uzbekistan and also the investment opportunities in the fields of textile, information technology, hospitality/tourism, agriculture and agricultural machinery, raw construction material mainly cement industry, and mutual exchange of students in academic programs.

The Uzbek Ambassador Furqat Sidikov expressed his enthusiasm regarding the development of new firms and companies in Uzbekistan which will help to foster smooth and good trade relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan via importing/exporting the goods through Afghanistan.

The UPBC Deputy President Khalid Taimur highlighted the major activities/events of the Uzbek-Pakistani Business Council to improve the business environment and development of entrepreneurship in Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan as well as the Chairman of the UPBC Adkham Ikramov highlighted the activities of the Uzbek-Pakistan Business Council and reforms in Uzbekistan to improve the business environment and the development of entrepreneurship in the republic.

The Head of Department of Export Support Fund for Small Businesses and Private Entrepreneurship under the National Bank of Uzbekistan Shohruh Alikhanov presented on the prospects for the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

