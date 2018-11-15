By Trend

The local enterprise in Turkmenistan "Akdaş miwe içgileri" has launched manufacture of products under the Lipton trademark, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan said in a statement.

The beverage is made in two varieties - black tea with raspberry and peach flavors. The capacity of the production line is 45,000 units of 0.5-liter plastic bottles per hour.

It is also planned to launch the production of green Lipton Ice tea with flavors of grapefruit and lemon.

The "Akdaş miwe içgileri" enterprise is the exclusive distributor of Unilever company in Turkmenistan, which owns the Lipton trademark, distributed in more than 150 countries around the world.



