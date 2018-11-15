By Trend

As many as 123,870 Turkish citizens were provided with workplaces in Turkey in October 2018, which is 9.2 percent more than in the same period last year, the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) told Trend on Nov. 14.

Out of the total number of the employed, 35 percent are women and 65 percent are men, according to ISKUR.

"Among the jobs provided in October 2018, 99.2 percent accounted for the private sector," ISKUR said.

"A total of 3.215 million people were registered as unemployed in Turkey in October 2018," ISKUR said, adding that 52 percent of them are women and 48 percent are men.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz