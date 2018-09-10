By Trend

Uzbekistan will allocate 2.6 trillion soums to organize cotton harvesting, the country’s Minister of Employment and Labor Relations Sherzod Kudbiev said, Uzbek media reported Sept. 10.

He said that these funds will be allocated to the timely payment for the labor of cotton growers and heads of cotton harvesting teams.

The minister noted that this year economic interest will become the main factor in attracting people to the cotton harvesting campaign.

In Tashkent, Jizzakh, Sirdaryo, Qashqadaryo and Surxondaryo regions of Uzbekistan, for manual collection of 1 kg of cotton at the first stage, collectors will receive 950 soums, at the second stage they will get 1,150 soums and at the third stage they will receive 1,300 soums. Higher prices have been set due to shortage of manpower in these regions.

“If in average, a person collects 70 kg of cotton a day, he or she will be able to earn 66,500 soums, and in 40 days - 2.66 million soums,” said Kudbiev.

In addition, the government of Uzbekistan will cover the costs of transport, accommodation and food, he said.

This year representatives of the Cotton Campaign organization will visit Uzbekistan to monitor the cotton campaign.

(7,842.93 soums = 1 USD on Sept. 10)

