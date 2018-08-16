By Trend

In 1H2018, trade turnover of Kazakhstan with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) amounted to $8.87 billion, which is 6.3 percent more than in the same period of 2017, the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan said.

In particular, exports to the EEU countries over the first six months of 2018 amounted to $2.84 billion, which is 11.3 percent more than in the corresponding period last year.

Imports amounted to $6.03 billion, which is 4.1 percent more than in 1H2017.

Russia accounts for 92 percent, Kyrgyzstan for 4.3 percent, Belarus for 3.6 percent of the total foreign trade turnover of Kazakhstan with the EEU countries.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz