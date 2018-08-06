By Trend

The 18th edition of an international exhibition on building and construction industry opened in the Iranian capital of Tehran with domestic and foreign firms in attendance.

The expo was opened in Tehran on August 6 in the presence of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi, IRIB news agency reported,

More than 900 domestic and foreign firms are attending the international event.

Representatives from countries like Norway, Italy, Germany, Brazil, South Korea, India, Finland, France, England, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Australia, Austria, Japan and Spain have pavilions at the exhibition, the report added.

The exhibition is aimed at developing the country’s construction style, promoting employment and creating a commercial atmosphere conducive to competitiveness with international companies.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz