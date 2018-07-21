Trend:

Uzbekistan has granted foreign carriers the right to use the Kamchik pass for transportation of goods, Podrobno.uz reported.

This is provided for by the changes and additions to the list of routes intended for the transit movement of foreign road carriers through the territory of the country.

Eight new routes have been added to the list of routes intended for foreign carriers, Previously, the list included 44 such routes.

"This is conditioned by the opening of traffic for transit trucks through the Kamchik pass," the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan said.

The road through the Kamchik pass is the only highway connecting the most populous part of Uzbekistan, the Fergana valley with the rest of the country. More than 21,000 cars move through the pass during a day.

The government of Uzbekistan is considering now the construction of a second road tunnel on the Kamchik pass with a total cost of more than $175 million. The second tunnel is planned to be wider than the existing one, which will allow for increasing its traffic capacity, as well as equipping it with modern ventilation and lighting systems.