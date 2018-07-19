By Trend

Iran’s Defense Ministry says it plans to overhaul and manufacture up to 800 tanks as part of the country’s plans to boost its defense power, Press TV reported.

The Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) will receive between 700 to 800 domestically-built tanks, including Karrar (Striker), Deputy Defense Minister Reza Mozaffari-Nia said, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

He said that Iran manufactures 50 to 60 tanks every year as demanded by the army and the IRGC.

Iran unveiled Karrar, its most advanced domestically-manufactured tank of amphibious mobility, in March 2017.

The then defense minister, Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan, said Karrar was among the most advanced tanks in the world because of its remarkable features.

Its firepower, precision and mobility, Dehqan said, were comparable to the most state-of-the-art of its kind in the world.

Among the tank’s features, Dehqan enumerated its electro-optical fire control system, laser-aided distance measurement capability, and the capability to strike either mobile or fixed targets in both nighttime and daytime.

Iran has over the past years made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and hardware.

The Islamic Republic says its military power poses no threat to other countries and is merely based on the doctrine of deterrence.

'Iran vows crushing response to aggressors'

Meanwhile, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the Islamic Republic would give "a crushing response" to any act of aggression against the country.

“The Armed Forces, which enjoy modern and advanced equipment, are fully prepared to give a crushing response to any ill-wishing aggressor,” the Iranian minister said on Wednesday as he visited an exhibition of defense industries.

“We advise the Islamic establishment’s enemies to respect national sovereignty and the dignity and will of the Iranians, because our proud nation has proved throughout history that it is not an aggressor but will severely punish aggressors,” Hatami said.

He also praised Iran’s defense industry as one of the best in the world and said the weapons and defense equipment manufactured in the country have indigenous capabilities commensurate with the geographical condition of the country and based on the requirements of the Armed Forces.

