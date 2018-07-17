By Trend

A pilot who recently made revelations about gross safety violations by Iranian airlines was arrested on Sunday, July 15 in Tehran for a few hours.

Amin Amir Sadeghi published a video on his Instagram page showing himself handcuffed by the police saying with a smirk that it was shameful that he had been arrested because he made revelations to save people’s lives, Iran’s ILNA news agency reported.

Five days earlier, Sadeghi appeared on a popular TV show on channel 3 of Iranian state TV and revealed that Iranian airlines put pressure on the pilots to fly planes with technical flaws.

The airline, he has been working for, forced his colleagues to fly a Boeing 737 with a defective break for three weeks.

“The technical staff write in the documents that the airplane has been repaired, but, this has not happened in reality because the spare parts were missing,” Captain Sadeghi said in his interview.

One of his colleagues, an experienced pilot with more than 13,000 flight hours had been fired for protesting similar cheating by the airline, Sadeghi added.

He did not reveal the name of the airline he was working for, but Iranian media reported later that he was working for Sepehran Airline, a small company with five planes founded in 2016.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz