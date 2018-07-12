By Trend

A new passenger terminal with a capacity of 400 passengers per hour has been put into operation at the international Nukus airport of Uzbekistan, Podrobno.uz reported.

This is another project implemented by the national airline company Uzbekistan Airlines to increase the tourism potential of the country, to provide quality service to air passengers and to modernize the ground infrastructure of the airports of Uzbekistan.

The new terminal is equipped with the most modern equipment, which will allow for serving passengers and their luggage in accordance with international standards. The building is equipped with modern engineering and technological equipment to ensure a high level of aviation security.

Also, the areas of pre-flight control and baggage claim have been expanded, the number of check-in desks has been increased. The rooms for local and international airlines, mother and child rooms, health center, currency exchange, souvenir shops, cafe bar and other amenities are at the disposal of passengers.

The climatic conditions of the local area were taken into account when developing the design of the new terminal. A balance between technology, safety and comfort has been achieved in this terminal. The terminal will contribute to the improvement of service and comfort for passengers by increasing the capacity and speed of service, and, of course, will serve for the opening of new destinations, attraction of tourists and foreign air carriers.

The international Nukus airport is able to accommodate almost all types of aircraft and helicopters. The length of the runway is 3,000 meters, width-45 meters. The modern lighting and air navigation equipment has been installed at the airport in accordance with international standards.

