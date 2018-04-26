Trend:

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan will become the new Chairman of the ruling Republican Party (RPA), source in the parliamentary faction of the RPA told TASS April 26.

"After resigning as Prime Minister, Serzh Sargsyan does not want to hold the post of Chairman of the party. Now these responsibilities are de facto performed by Karen Karapetyan. In our party there is a full consensus that the next leader will be Karapetyan, but it is necessary to convene the congress for this purpose. He will become chairman in the upcoming congress," said the source.

