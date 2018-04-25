Trend:

The protest actions in Armenia first took place in an organized form, then became spontaneous, and as a result of the events, Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign as Prime Minister, political expert Arzu Nagiyev told Trend.

He noted that such protest actions took place during Sargsyan's rule in Armenia in 2013 and 2016.

"During the years of Sargsyan's rule, 30 percent of Armenia's population, that is, about one million people, lived below the poverty line, more than 550,000 people left for Russia. According to the statistics for 2017, the same citizens brought into the country $1.5 billion, which is about half of the state budget of Armenia. That is, it shows that Armenia's economy is in a paralyzed state, and the so-called Karabakh clan is the culprit of all these problems," Nagiyev said.

He noted that Serzh Sargsyan's government deprived his country of participation in all regional and international projects. "Armenia has no diplomatic relations with a number of states due to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It has also stayed on the sidelines of international projects initiated by Azerbaijan."

Nagiyev stressed that Sargsyan must be held accountable for the crimes he committed during the years of his ruling.

"Sargsyan has committed grave crimes both against Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh and against his own citizens. I believe he should be held accountable both in his country and by an international tribunal. It is possible that in the forthcoming days, the Parliament in Armenia will be dissolved, and the question of legitimacy will arise. I believe that Sargsyan's resignation does not mean the end of these events in Armenia. If they call it a "velvet revolution" and have managed to achieve it without bloodshed, it does not mean that the struggle between clans has ended in Armenia," Nagiyev stressed.

Nagiyev said the new government in Armenia should take important steps to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"The reason is that the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a priority issue for both Azerbaijan and Armenia. Today, no Armenian wants his child die in Nagorno-Karabakh. Therefore, the new government of Armenia should agree to normal, constructive negotiations," Nagiyev said.

Mass rallies broke out in Yerevan and other Armenian cities on April 13 following former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s nomination as prime minister. The opposition accused him of ineffective governance and worsening the economic situation in the country.

On April 23, Serzh Sargsyan resigned as Armenian prime minister.



