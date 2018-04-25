President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that most of the country’s problems have financial roots and emanate from shortage of capital, IRNA reported.

Addressing a meeting of East Azerbaijan Administrative Council, he added that public complaints are right but resources and facilities are limited to solve all of the problems.

“Currently, we are not able to address all demands of people,” he said.

Referring to role of Majlis in allocating financial sources to the government’s proposed projects, he said that all economic issues can be tackled if sufficient resources are made available.

Underlining the need for ceding half-finished projects to the private sector, the Chief Executive said that some projects can be ceded free of charge.

Rouhani also recommended officials not to launch new projects until the half-finished one are completed.

Describing fluctuations in foreign exchange rates as an obstacle in the way of attracting capital, he said that fixed hard currency rate is a requirement for investment.

