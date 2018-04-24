Trend:

Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov met with Foreign Minister of India Sushma Swaraj in Beijing on April 23, Uzbek media reported.

The sides discussed current issues of Uzbek-Indian agenda, noting the new dynamics and positive trends in bilateral relations. In 2017, mutual trade reached $323.6 million, which is almost twice as much as five years ago.

The ministers exchanged views on preparations for the upcoming state visit of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to India.

At the meeting, proposals for holding the next round of inter-MFA political consultations, sessions of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, the Joint Working Group on Combating Terrorism were considered.

The Indian External Affairs Minister congratulated the Uzbek side on the results of the high-level international conference on Afghanistan "The peace process, security cooperation and regional connectivity" held on March 26-27, 2018 in Tashkent, and confirmed the willingness of the Indian side to contribute constructively to the implementation of the final Tashkent Declaration.

The foreign ministers also discussed the agenda of the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization opening this day, in which the Indian delegation participates as a full member of the SCO for the first time.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz