By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed increasing the trade turnover between Turkey and Kazakhstan to $10 billion, at a meeting with Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a message.

Erdogan also stressed that Kazakhstan is Turkey's largest trading partner in Central Asia.

The Turkish president expressed confidence that the meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council planned in Ankara under the chairmanship of the leaders of the two states will give a great impetus to mutual all-round cooperation.

Kazakh foreign minister also held a meeting with the Chairman of the Turkish Parliament Ismail Kahraman, at which issues of inter-parliamentary relations and interaction of the two countries in international parliamentary organizations were considered.

Previously, Abdrakhmanov met with Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu. The parties agreed soon to finalize the coordination of the agenda and draft documents to be signed during the visit of the Kazakh president to Ankara.

To date, the Turkish business community has invested more than $2 billion in the Kazakh economy, and the volume of Kazakh investments in Turkey amounts to $1 billion.

---

