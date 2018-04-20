By Trend

Kazakh Stock Index (KASE) Index decreased by 14.09 points (0.57 percent) from 2,465.03 to 2,450.94, according to shares trading results on Kazakh Stock Exchange on April 19, 2018.

The first deal fixed the index at 2 464,05 points. During the trades the maximum value made up 2 469,68 points, the minimum – 2 434,41 points.

Volume of deals in shares included in the KASE Index representative list, on April 19 increased 2 times against the previous trading day and made up 185,3 million tenge ($568,5).

The last KASE Index value on any day is the last index value fixed on KASE on this day.

The KASE Index shows a change in prices of the index representative list stocks for calculation of the index, with account to capitalization of such issuers and a number of such stocks in free float. One stock weight must not exceed 15 percent. The KASE Index is calculated during a trading day as deals in the representative list stocks are concluded.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz