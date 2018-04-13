By Kamila Aliyeva

The volume of oil production in Kazakhstan in the first quarter of the year amounted to 19.047 million tons, which is 7.7 percent more than in the same period in 2017, the Committee on Statistics of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry reported.

In the reporting period, the volume of produced gas condensate amounted to 3,341 million tons (decrease in production compared to January-March last year by 2.3 percent), natural gas – 14,068 billion cubic meters. (+ 6.9 percent), coal – 29,873 million tons (+1 percent), iron ore – 9,794 million tons (+7.9 percent), copper ore – 23,231 million tons (+3.8 percent), gold ore - 5,078 million tons (+17.2 percent), and chrome concentrate – 1,069 million tons (+ 5.2 percent).

Earlier, it was announced that about the scheduled shutdown of the Shymkent oil refinery, with a view to overhaul since April 10, 2018.

Meanwhile, the gasoline production in January-March 2018 amounted to 830,800 tons, which is 2.6 percent more than in the same period in 2017.

In 2017, kerosene was produced in the amount of 74,000 tons (an increase of 41 percent compared to the previous year), liquefied propane and butane – 591,400 tons (growth of 1.6 percent), gasoil – 1.06 million tons ( decrease of 2.9 percent), fuel oil – 915,700 tons (growth of 17.5 percent), ferroalloys – 494,000 tons (2.5 percent increase), flat steel production – 751,300 million tons (growth of 14.8 percent), refined lead - 38,900 tons (growth of 6.3 percent), zinc - 82,600 tons (growth of 2.3 percent), and refined copper - 103,600 (growth of 2.1 percent ).

In Kazakhstan, the volume of electricity production in January-March 2018 amounted to 29,455 billion kW / h, which is 8.6 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

