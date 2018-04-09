By Trend

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has said that his country will not violate the nuclear deal first.

He said the US administration has been trying to destroy the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action aka nuclear deal) in the past 15 months.

Anyone violating the nuclear deal should pay the price, Rouhani said April 9 during a ceremony marking the 12th National Nuclear Technology Day in Tehran, the state-run IRINN TV reported.

The foundation of the nuclear deal has been such strong that, despite the US’ pressure during the last months, it is firm yet, Rouhani said.

“They thought that the building of the JCPOA would shake with tweets,” he added.

Iran has fulfilled all its obligations under the nuclear deal, while the other parties have not fulfilled their commitments yet, the Iranian president added.

If the other party breaches the nuclear deal, it will see the consequences in less than one week, said Rouhani without unveiling further details.

Iran will never stop its attempts to achieve progress in nuclear industry, he noted. Rouhani underlined that Iran will never seek anyone’s permission for nuclear research, but it is ready for constructive cooperation.

The Islamic Republic has completed 130 important projects in nuclear sector in past two years, the Iranian president said, adding that Tehran is cooperating with Russia, China and certain European countries in several projects.

Iran’s nuclear industry is moving forward faster than before, he noted.

Saying that last fiscal year (ended March 20), 42 nuclear-related projects were conducted, Rouhani added that this year 83 nuclear-related achievements were unveiled.

Besides technological and scientific power, Iran needs diplomatic power in order to safeguard the Iranian nation's rights, Rouhani said.

Diplomacy removes barriers, speeds up the path and lowers the costs, he added.

Iran seeks military and defense power, as well as economic and cultural power simultaneously for legitimate authority in the region and the world, Rouhani said.

On the sidelines of the ceremony Rouhani unveiled five domestic nuclear achievements via a videoconference, including transfer of the first cargo of yellowcake, produced from Saghand uranium mine at Ardakan Factory in Yazd, to a Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF) at Isfahan, a blending processing unit at Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Enrichment Facility in Natanz, design, construction and operation of the National Center for Research and Development of Sciences and Materials Engineering at Shahid Alimohammadi in Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, design and construction of the first linear particle accelerator in cooperation with Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences (IPM), operation of fuel test loops at Tehran Research Reactor.

Other 74 nuclear achievements also were put on display in a side exhibit.

---

