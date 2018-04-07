Trend:

Iran loaded and unloaded 1.045 million tons of metal products at its ports over the last month of last Iranian fiscal year (Feb. 20-March 20).

The figure indicates a 19.7 percent increase year-on-year, according to the latest report released by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization.

However, on a monthly basis, loading/unloading of metal products through Iranian ports witnessed a rise of 6.3 percent.

The Islamic Republic of Iran exported 854,794 tons of metal products through its ports across the country over the last Iranian calendar month (Feb. 20-March 20), which indicates a 7.33 percent rise compared to the preceding month.

In the meantime, the country imported 190,043 tons of metal products through the organization’s ports.

The organization loaded and unloaded 3.32 million tons of minerals and construction materials in the one-month period, which is 4 percent less than in the same month of the preceding year.

About 3.424 million tons of minerals and construction materials were exported through the country’s ports, 9.6 percent more year-on-year.

The report also says that 51,207 tons of machinery, vehicles and spare parts were loaded and unloaded at Iranian ports, registering a fall by 10.4 percent compared to the same period of the preceding year.

Iran’s machinery, vehicle and spare part imports via the ports amounted to 42,035 tons in one-month period.

Iranian ports saw loading and unloading of a total of 12.698 million tons of various goods and commodities, including food and metal products between Feb. 20 to March 20, 0.3 percent less year-on-year.

In total, over 153 million tons of various goods have been loaded/unloaded at Iranian ports during the last fiscal year.

The volume is 5.5 percent more than the loaded/unloaded products in the preceding year.