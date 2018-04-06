By Trend

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on radical improvement of the Foreign Affairs system and strengthening of its responsibility in implementation of priority directions of foreign policy and foreign economic activity, Uzbek media reported.

The document defines main directions of the reform. The first of them is a radical revision of the regulatory and legal framework of activities and an organizational structure of the Foreign Ministry and foreign institutions of Uzbekistan with an emphasis on promoting “economic diplomacy”.

Another direction is the active use of tools of “public diplomacy” in promoting a positive international image of Uzbekistan. Another direction will be formation of mechanisms for ensuring “a real protection of rights and legitimate interests of citizens”, maintaining a comprehensive dialogue with compatriots abroad, and actively involving them in implementation of projects and programs in Uzbekistan.

A cardinal revision of the personnel policy of the Foreign Ministry and foreign institutions is planned through the introduction of “advanced and transparent organizational and legal mechanisms for selection, training, retraining and upgrading of qualifications, rotation and formation of a long-term reserve of diplomatic personnel”.

It is planned to improve the material incentives and social protection of employees of the diplomatic service bodies, as well as the creation of decent conditions for their effective work. In addition, it is planned to widely implement modern information and communication technologies to improve the provision of public services.

---

