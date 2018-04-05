By Trend

Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi will hold negotiations in Moscow on Thursday to discuss preparation for a visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, TASS reports.

Wang Yi’s visit to Russia had been initially scheduled for March 27-28. However, the visit was delayed due to changes in the Russian administration’s schedule in the wake of the deadly fire in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.

According to Vladimir Putin, the relations between Russia and China are at an unprecedentedly high level and are characterized by strategic partnership.

The Russian president’s visit to China is expected to give impetus to the further development of close relations.

Putin plans to pay a state visit to China in conjunction with the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council in Qingdao on June 9-10.

"The key focus [at talks] will be made on the major political event in bilateral relations this year - the state visit of the Russian president to China," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on occasion of the upcoming visit.

---

