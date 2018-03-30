By Trend

Turkey does not intend to negotiate with terrorists in Syria, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said.

He was commenting on the French president’s statement that Paris could act as a mediator between Ankara and PYD militants in Syria, the Turkish media reported March 30.

The spokesperson noted that Turkey’s position on the attitude towards terrorists in Syria is very clear.

On March 18, Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, launched the Euphrates Shield Operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

