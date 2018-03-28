By Trend

Iranian atomic chief has expressed hopes that the country’s first and the most advanced nuclear hospital will come on stream within the coming four years.

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi has said the company in charge of the construction of the hospital in collaboration with the health ministry managed to establish the required LC for building the hospital.

During a radio interview, he said that the hospital will be constructed in the northern province of Alborz.

Back in February, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman of the AEOI, said that Austrian banks had agreed to provide 200 million euros to purchase equipment for the hospital.

---

