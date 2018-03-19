By Trend

The European Union does not intend to impose additional sanctions on Iran, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said, RIA Novosti reported.

She made the remarks on arrival at a meeting of foreign ministers of 28 EU member states.

Mogherini noted that she does not expect beginning of discussions on new sanctions, saying the matter now is the full implementation of the nuclear deal with Iran.

