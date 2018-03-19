By Trend

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has pledged to expand all-out ties with Oman.

"Iran is determined to expand all-out ties with Oman," IRNA news agency quoted President Rouhani as saying.

Speaking at a meeting with Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi on Sunday in Tehran, President Rouhani described ties between the two countries as “friendly and brotherly”, IRNA news agency reported.

The president further called for widening banking ties and facilitating business trips between the two countries.

Speaking about the significance of the development of Chabahar and Jask ports, he said that the Chabahar railway to Zahedan will leave good impacts on the development of economic relations between the countries of the region.

Non-oil trade between the two countries during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Dec. 21, 2017) amounted to more than 1.33 million tons worth $393 million.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz