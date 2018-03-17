By Trend

Turkey protects Europe from terrorism, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said when commenting on the European Parliament's resolution on Syria's Afrin, Turkish media reported on March 17.

Earlier the European Parliament has adopted a resolution calling for the cessation of hostilities throughout Syria. The document also calls on the Turkish government to withdraw its troops from Afrin.

Yildirim said Europe itself can not and is not able to fight against terrorism.

He noted that Europe should pray for Turkey and thank Ankara for the successful fight against terrorism.

The General Staff of Turkey announced on March 13 about complete encirclement of Afrin by the Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

Earlier, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced that about 8,000-10,000 PYD/YPG terrorists are supposed to be hiding in Afrin.

Turkey began drawing its military to the Syrian border in late June 2017. The forces were being concentrated in Turkish Kilis Province bordering Syrian territory controlled by YPG/PYD.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, launched the Euphrates Shield Operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

