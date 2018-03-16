By Trend

Early voting on the election of members of parliament, as well as local authorities, has started in Turkmenistan, the Turkmen Central Election Commission said in a message March 16.

The voting is conducted daily from 08:00 (GMT +5) till 18:00 and will end on March 24, 2018 at 18:00.

This procedure is primarily intended for citizens leaving Turkmenistan for long business trips or holidays, as well as for those who for some reason won’t be able come to their polling station and vote on the election day, March 25.

A total of 284 candidates have been nominated for the election of members of parliament, and local authorities: regional - 489 candidates, district and city - 2,570 candidates, and local self-government bodies - 13,215 candidates.

A total of 2,963 observers were registered from the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the Agrarian Party, public organizations and associations, as well as groups of citizens of the country.

Representatives of the CIS, the UN, the OSCE, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) stated that their representatives will participate as observers in the election.

