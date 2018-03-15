By Trend

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has highlighted the significance of regional cooperation.

“We need regional cooperation. The Islamic Republic of Iran believes in a strong region and we tend to form bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the region,” he told the first meeting of ministers of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Iran in Baku on Thursday.

“Cooperation between these four countries can contribute to peace in the region,” he added.

The Baku statement envisages several grounds for cooperation in several sectors, including energy and tourism, Zarif said.

"Transit is one of the most important grounds for cooperation, which will make us capable of linking the Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean to the Black Sea, creating the most inexpensive route for all countries of the region."

He further touched upon opportunities for cooperation in energy sector and said there are various grounds for such cooperation.

The minister also spoke about cooperation in tourism sector and said Iran has already visa waiver regulations with Georgia and Turkey, adding that Iranian citizens will be capable of receiving visas at Azerbaijan’s airports in the near future.

