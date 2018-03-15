By Trend

Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally choose an option of retaliatory measures against London that will best correspond to Russia’s interests, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, TASS reports.

"A final decision [on retaliatory measures] will, of course, be made by the president of the Russian Federation. There are no doubts that he will choose the variant that best of all corresponds to the interests of the Russian Federation," Peskov told reporters.

Russia will take retaliatory measures against the UK shortly, he added. "Naturally, they [retaliatory measures] will follow soon, the Foreign Ministry and other state bodies will present their proposals," he said.

