By Trend

Ashgabat hosted political consultations between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Turkey, the Turkmen ministry said in a message March 10.

Turkey's delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador Umid Yardim, who arrived in Turkmenistan for a working visit.

The sides discussed topical issues of interstate cooperation, stressing mutual interest in further development of the high-level political dialogue.

Discussing the implementation of the earlier reached agreements, the sides exchanged views on development of the bilateral relations in the political and diplomatic spheres.

The sides further voiced interest in intensifying cooperation within international organizations, among which the parties noted the UN, UNESCO and OIC. The sides voiced proposals on integration of peacekeeping initiatives to fight such international challenges as terrorism and extremism.

Regarding the trade and economic areas of cooperation, the sides noted a need to activate Turkmenistan's export potential as well as increase the trade between the two countries, the ministry said.

The parties also discussed the possibility of organizing meetings at various levels.

Also, attention was paid to development of cooperation in transportation, energy and communications.

