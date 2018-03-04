By Trend

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who leads a high-ranking delegation, is expected to arrive in the Iranian capital city of Tehran this evening for talks with senior officials, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi told reporters March 4.

The French minister will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif and other senior officials during the two-day visit, the spokesperson added.

The ways to broaden bilateral ties, the latest regional and international developments are on the agenda, local media reported.

According to the French Treasury, bilateral trade between the two countries hit 3.8 billion euros last year, making France the second biggest European partner of the Islamic Republic.

The visit is taking place as concerns over the fate of Iran nuclear deal are growing. In an early March report, Reuters reported that European powers and Iran have started talks over Tehran’s role in the Middle East and will meet again this month in Italy as part of efforts to prove to US President Donald Trump that they are meeting his concerns over the 2015 nuclear deal.

With Trump warning of a last chance for “the worst deal ever negotiated”, UK, France and Germany have been working with US officials to draw up a strategy to improve the Iran nuclear deal in return for Trump keeping the pact alive by renewing US sanctions relief on May 12.

Under the nuclear deal, Tehran agreed to restrict its nuclear program in return for the removal of sanctions that have crippled its economy.

However, Tehran says the nuclear deal hasn't fully benefited Iran due to the US approach to the nuclear pact. The leading European banks and companies appear reluctant to do business with Tehran due to concerns over running afoul of the US regulations.

US President Donald Trump has told the Europeans that they must agree to “fix the terrible flaws of the Iran nuclear deal” or he would re-impose the sanctions that Washington lifted as part of the pact.

---

