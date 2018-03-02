By Trend

The anti-terrorist Operation Olive Branch in Syria will not be limited to the liberation of Afrin, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, Turkish media reported on March 2.

According to Yildirim, this operation will be carried out until the last terrorist is destroyed in Syria.

The PM noted that all countries should understand that Turkey does not follow the goal of occupying the territory of Syria.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

Earlier, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced that about 8,000—10,000 PYD/YPG terrorists are supposed to be hiding in Afrin, Syria.

Turkey began drawing its military to the Syrian border from the late June, 2017. The forces were being concentrated in Turkish Kilis province bordering Syrian territory controlled by YPG/PYD.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, launched the Euphrates Shield operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

