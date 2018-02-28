By Trend

Uzbekistan Airways, the flag carrier of Uzbekistan, will create its own lowcoster. The subsidiary company may appear already this year, Uzbek media reported referring to Deputy Chairman of the company Umid Khusanov.

He voiced belief that the issue will be resolved already this year.

"Now the national air carrier is studying the world experience, including the experience of the Russian Aeroflot and its lowcoster "Victory"," he said.

Speaking about pricing, he noted that the ticket prices will depend on many factors, including airport dislocation, a set of services on board and others.

Khusanov noted that the main directions of the lowcoster will be Russia, Turkey and Egypt.

Uzbekistan Airways is wholly owned by the state and has 11 airports located on the territory of Uzbekistan, six of which are international. The company has representative offices in 25 countries.

Recently, Uzbekistan Airways was granted a right to sell air tickets for international flights below the prime cost. This is stipulated in a resolution “On measures for development of inbound tourism” signed by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Under the resolution, Qarshi International Airport was also removed from the structure of Uzbekistan Airways and transferred to the management of a specialized company.

Later it was announced that the "open sky" regime will be introduced on the territory of the three more international airports of Uzbekistan - Andijan, Nukus and Navoi.

Uzbekistan Airways transported more than 2.703 million passengers in 2017. Last year, Uzbekistan Airways performed 22,950 flights compared to 22,387 flights in 2016.

In 2016, 2,471 million passengers used the services of the national air carrier of Uzbekistan.

---

