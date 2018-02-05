By Trend

Iran has launched a production line for its most recent unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UAV) Muhajer-6 on Feb. 5, during a ceremony attended by Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami and commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour.

The Mohjer-6, which is the newest drone of the famous Iranian Mohajer UAV family, and is equipped with a new home-made smart bomb dubbed “Ghaem,” Iranian media outlets reported.

It is the first UAV of the Mohajer series that is armed with a guided weapon system.

The Iranian Mohajer-4 UAV have been successfully used during conflicts in Syria and Iraq, and allegedly in Lebanon.

The Mohajer-6 got a longer wingspan and a bigger size. It is also can be in the air longer than the previous version, Mohajer-4. The Mohajer-6 also has a fixed landing gear - a common feature for the Mohajer UAV family, and the same electro-optical day-night capable system as Mohajer-4.

Ghaem smart bomb, which was unveiled for the first time during the ceremony, is capable of destroying mobile and fixed targets, Iran’s defense minister said.

A smart bomb, also known guided bomb is a precision-guided munition designed to achieve a ‎smaller Circular error probable (CEP).‎

---

