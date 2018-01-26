By Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani delegation to the PACE for supporting the Operation Olive Branch at the winter session of the organization.

"I express my gratitude to Azerbaijani MP Samad Seyidov for supporting the Operation Olive Branch, which Turkey conducts against terrorists," the president said.

The president stressed that this operation is directed against terrorists.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

F-16 fighter planes of the Turkish Air Force, which are inflicting air strikes on the positions of PYD on the Syrian-Turkish border, are involved in the operation.

---

