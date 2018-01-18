By Trend

An Iranian agricultural official has called on the government to remove the customs duty for importing pesticide to support the farmers.

The head of the producers and importers of fertilizers and pesticide, Hosseini Yazdi, has said that the farmers pay about 5-26 percent of the price of pesticide in customs duty.

He made the remarks in an interview with the state-run news channel IRINN.

Saying that the high duties and taxes make the farmers to import low quality pesticide, he urged the government to extend its support to farmers through easing taxes and duties.

According to Yazdi, the annual consumption of pesticide in Iran amounts to 27,000 tons.

About 22 percent of the total amount is imported into the country and 95 percent of this amount is categorized as harmful pesticide.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz