Iranian businessmen are interested in setting up joint ventures and funds in Kyrgyzstan, but the lack of banking cooperation between the two countries impedes the realization of such ideas, Iran's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Ali Mojtaba Ruzbehani told today at a meeting with journalists in Bishkek, Kabar reports.

He said that the cooperation in the banking sphere made progress only last year.

"We hope that in the near future cooperation in this field will yield its results. We are sure that if the banking cooperation resumes, the trade turnover will also increase many times, which stimulates the arrival of businessmen from Iran," the ambassador said.

He added that Iran's technical service companies are recognized around the world, and they are implementing many projects in different countries.

"These companies are interested in participating in infrastructure projects in Kyrgyzstan. If they feel Kyrgyzstan's interest in their activities, they will be only happy," the diplomat said.

For his part, he expressed readiness to support all initiatives that could positively affect the development of economic relations between the two states, including the idea of ​​creating an Iranian bank in Kyrgyzstan.

