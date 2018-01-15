By Kamila Aliyeva

Total expenditures of the Kyrgyz state budget amounted to 140.6 billion soms in 2017, the country’s Finance Ministry reported on January 15.

The total amount of financing from the state budget on the basis of the cash plan for January-December 2017 made 140.6 billion soms with a specified plan of 144.9 billion soms, or, in other words, was fulfilled by 97 percent.

In comparison with the indicators of 2016, the cost of acquisition of non-financial assets increased by 106.6 million soms.

For non-financial assets, the cash plan was brought up in the amount of 17.4 billion soms, or 91 percent of the updated plan in the amount of 19.2 million soms.

Cash expenditures were made in the amount of 17.8 billion soms, or 97.7 percent of the cash plan. Undisbursed balances of cash plan amounted to 405.7 million soms.

As many as 1.8 billion, which accounted for 95.7 percent of the adjusted plan of 1 billion 1.9 billion soms, was allocated for financial assets from the national budget.

Cash expenditures for financial assets were made in the amount of 1.8 billion soms.

Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product (GDP) growth accelerated to 4.5 percent in 2017, the Central Asian nation's statistics committee said earlier. Industrial output surged 11.5 percent, compared with 3.8 percent in 2016, it said, while inflation in 2017 was 3.7 percent after consumer prices shrank 0.5 percent from a year earlier.

Kyrgyzstan's economy advanced 3.8 percent year-on-year in 2016, compared to 3.5 percent growth a year earlier. In 2016, the volume of foreign trade amounted to $5.4 billion and demonstrated a decrease by 1.4 percent compared with 2015. Agricultural and engineering products occupied the largest share in the structure of exports. At the same time, the volume of coal exports amounted to 29.2 percent, glass products to 27.4 percent, ores and precious metals to 45.4 percent in the total export structure.

