By Trend

A fresh round of talks between Iran and the EU on implementation of the nuclear deal started at the European External Action Service in Brussels, Belgium Jan. 11.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the EU High Representative Federica Mogherini, as well as the foreign ministers of E3 countries - Jean-Yves Le Drian of France, Sigmar Gabriel of Germany, and Boris Johnson of the UK – are attending the meeting which takes part in the context of the ongoing work to ensure a full and continued implementation of the Joint Comprehensive ‎Plan of Action (JCPOA, aka nuclear deal), Iran’s media reported.

Before the session, Zarif held a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The top Iranian diplomat is also scheduled to meet with deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Belgium, Didier Reynders. The meeting will reportedly cover the JCPOA implementation as well.

Earlier on Jan. 11, Zarif met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, where he lauded Russia’s role in the conclusion and implementation of the nuclear deal signed in 2015 between Tehran and the six world powers.

He said that Iran, Russia and other parties to the JCPOA needed to closely coordinate efforts to make sure that the implementation of the deal was seriously pursued.

The top Iranian diplomat said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had verified Iran’s commitment to the deal on numerous occasions, but a certain party to the JCPOA had failed to fulfill its commitments under the deal, an apparent reference to the US.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz