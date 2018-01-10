By Trend

Iran and Turkey must influence the Syrian regime, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu was commenting on the attack by Syrian government forces in the de-escalation zone in Syria’s northern Idlib province, the Turkish media reported on January 10.

“Moscow and Tehran have influence on the Syrian regime,” Cavusoglu added. “Earlier, Iran, Turkey and Russia acted as guarantors of the ceasefire in Idlib.”

Meanwhile, Russian ambassador to Ankara Alexei Erkhov and Iranian ambassador to Turkey Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry in connection with the ongoing attacks of the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in the de-escalation zone in Idlib.

---

