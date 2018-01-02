By Trend

Uzbekistan set new rates of the excise tax on domestically made alcoholic products, including beer, on January 1.

The new rates were set by the presidential decree on the forecast on main macroeconomic indicators and parameters of the 2018 State Budget of Uzbekistan.

Under the document, from January 1, 2018, the excise tax for 1 decalitre of ethyl alcohol is 7,844 soums (an increase of 25 percent) and 6,994 soums for 1 decalitre of natural wines (an increase of 10 percent).

The excise tax for 1 decaliter of other wines increased to 12,000 soums (an increase of 20 percent), for cognac - to 73,997 soums (an increase of 27 percent), for vodka and other strong alcohol products - to 67,571 soums (an increase of 25 percent), for beer - to 7,699 soums (an increase of 20 percent).

For cognac with over 40 percent ABV, the excise tax rate is set at 121,928 soums per 1 decalitre (an increase of 27 percent) and for vodka and other alcoholic products with over 40 percent ABV - at 111,339 soums per 1 decalitre (an increase of 25 percent).

Furthermore, the Finance Ministry and State Tax Committee adopted a joint resolution approving the new minimum wholesale and retail prices for alcoholic products (except for beer).

Under the document, starting from January 1, 2018, the minimum wholesale price for wine for producers will be 6,500 soums per liter (an increase of 20.3 percent) and the minimum retail price is 7,800 soums (an increase of 20.3 percent).

The wholesale price for vodka and other alcoholic products will be 16,000 soums (an increase of 24 percent); their retail price is 19,200 soums (an increase of 24 percent).

The retail price for cognac will grow 28 percent and amount to 26,400 soums; its wholesale and sale price is 22,000 soums (an increase of 28 percent).

(8,120.07 UZS = 1 USD on January 2)

