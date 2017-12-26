By Trend

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev thinks that the work on creating a new image of the country, which is already in place, is necessary to begin with the development of national culture.

He made the remarks at a meeting held recently and dedicated to the discussion of topical issues in the field of culture and arts.

According to the press service of the Uzbek president, in a message addressed to the country’s parliament, dated Dec. 22, 2017, among other issues, attention is also focused on the development of this sphere.

Specifically, the tasks were set for cultural and art workers on the spiritual development of the country’s people, society.

During the meeting, the reports of heads of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Culture, the Academy of Arts and creative organizations on the fulfillment of tasks set previously were read out.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz